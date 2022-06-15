Zimbabwe: Nakamba Pledges To Protect The Girl Child

14 June 2022
263Chat (Harare)

Speaking ahead of the Day of the African Child which is commemorated on the 16th of June, Nakamba spoke against child marriages saying girls should be empowered to realise their full potential.

"I pledge to promote widely in my community, the knowledge of the Zimbabwe Child marriage Law confirming marriage before the age of 18 is illegal in our country, support girls in my community to fulfill their full potential and to make their own choices in life, engage in my community in positive discussions about the empowerment of women, Inspire decision makers business and community leaders to support a positive attitude to the development of girls and be a role model in my community for girls to realize their dreams and ambitions in life," read the pledge.

Nakamba was joined by musician Selmor Mtukudzi, and former Springboks star and UNICEF Regional Goodwill Ambassador Tendai (the Beast) Mtawarira.

They all called on Zimbabweans to be role models in their community and to stand up and raise their voices in favor of positive change in the perception of the role of women in society.

