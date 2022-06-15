Zimbabwe: ZB Rebrands, Gives Fresh Look to Banking Halls

ZB Financial Holdings Group has unveiled its revamped logo, which is accompanied by a new look to its banking halls, signaling the financial institution's transformation to providing all of its services through a single point of contact, 263Chat Business has learnt.

The group offers various financial services through its subsidiaries which include, ZB Bank, ZB Building Society, ZB Life Assurance, ZB Reinsurance, ZB Capital, ZB Transfer Secretaries, and Barcelona and Qupa.

The Group early this year embarked on a transformation programme to improve customer service through the conversion of its bank branches into service centres for the convenience of customers across the different units of the Group.

Central to the transformation is the digitisation of the business.

"We are defining ourselves in terms of how we are defined by our customers rather than how we define ourselves. We have spruced up the ambiance of the places we interact with our customers," said ZB Group Chief Executive Officer, Shepherd Fungura at the launch yesterday evening.

Currently, the refurbishments are still ongoing across the group banking halls across the country with digital upgrades also in progress.

The new look in the banking halls gives a bright ambiance which is different from the dingy feel of traditional banks.

The revamped logo has a distinct circular feel from the traditional one which had sharp curves in the lettering of the company name expected to set a much "friendlier" tone to clients.

The development comes at a time the group is consolidating its banking operations, that is, ZB Bank Limited, ZB Building Society and Intermarket Banking Corporation which has however encountered delays and is now scheduled to be completed in later this year.

The group registered a 20 percent increase in net profit for the just ended year to ZW$2.058 billion.