Nigeria: How Abuja Farmer Was Killed, Dumped Inside Well By His Workers

The police in Abuja have narrated how a farmer, Hussaini Aliyu Takuma, was killed and his body dumped inside a well opposite his farm by his workers in Jeida community of Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

City & Crime reports that the farmer had gone missing from his farm on June 2, but that after a thorough search he was found murdered and thrown into a well.

Confirming the incident on phone yesterday, the deputy spokesperson of the police in the FCT, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo, explained that the suspected murderers were later arrested at the Kabusa axis while heading to Kano with rustled cattle belonging to their principal.

Omotayo said investigation was ongoing and that its findings would be made public.

He further said, "The brother of the deceased reported at the Kuje Divisional Police Headquarters on June 4, 2022, that his brother left home on June 2, 2022, for his farm and didn't return.

"The police swung into action, deploying investigative apparatus on the complaint. Two suspects, who were farm staff to the deceased, were later arrested at Kabusa axis while heading to Kano with rustled animals belonging to their deceased principal.

"Information gathered from the suspects led to the discovery of the body of the deceased in a well behind his farm. Investigation is ongoing to unravel groundbreaking facts surrounding the death of the victim."

City & Crime further gathered that about 40 sheep and six goats were rustled from the farm by the suspects after killing their owner.