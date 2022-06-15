Nigeria: Abuja Community Gets Solar-Powered Borehole From Lions Clubs

The Lion Clubs International, District 404A2 Nigeria, has urged the wealthy in the country to complement government's efforts in building infrastructure in the grassroots to boost national development.

The President, Abuja Metropolitan Lions Clubs, District 404A2 Nigeria, Lion Michael Aniekan, made the call yesterday in Abuja, during the formal commissioning of a 5000litre solar-powered water project at the Kado Village, Life Camp, Abuja.

He said the project costs about N4m and that members of the community donated some materials that reduced the cost and that they chose the project that requires less maintenance.

On her part, the District Governor, 404A2-Nigeria, Lion Lynda Odu-Okpeseyi, said that the organisation was committed to touching the lives of the less privilege.