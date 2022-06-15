Nigeria: Abuja Community Gets Solar-Powered Borehole From Lions Clubs

15 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Lion Clubs International, District 404A2 Nigeria, has urged the wealthy in the country to complement government's efforts in building infrastructure in the grassroots to boost national development.

The President, Abuja Metropolitan Lions Clubs, District 404A2 Nigeria, Lion Michael Aniekan, made the call yesterday in Abuja, during the formal commissioning of a 5000litre solar-powered water project at the Kado Village, Life Camp, Abuja.

He said the project costs about N4m and that members of the community donated some materials that reduced the cost and that they chose the project that requires less maintenance.

On her part, the District Governor, 404A2-Nigeria, Lion Lynda Odu-Okpeseyi, said that the organisation was committed to touching the lives of the less privilege.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X