Millers have this year witnessed a drop in the maize moisture content, a situation that has delayed the opening of the marketing season.

Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala attributes this to high maize moisture content to low temperatures currently being experienced and the late stop of the rains.

He said in an interview that the association had conducted a check in all the provinces and that in some areas, the moisture content was above 20 percent.