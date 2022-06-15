Namibia: Awillo Reappears in Futsal League

Brave Warriors star midfielder Willy 'Awillo' Stephanus was a surprise competitor in the Express Credit Futsal Winter League over the weekend when he turned out for Galacticos in a Premier League match against the X Men.

Stephanus' presence did not help Galacticos much as they lost the match 4-1, but he did display some of his exquisite football skills and sublime touches that he is known for.

After the match Stephanus told The Namibian he was just helping the Galacticos out.

"I saw the Galacticos players training a few months ago, so I joined them and since I was here in Namibia without a team I asked them if it's possible for me to also play in the futsal league. They asked the organisers who said as long as I am not attached to any team I may play. I told them I just want to keep fit and will join them whenever I'm free, so they called me yesterday and invited me, so I decided to come and play since I have nothing to do today," he said.

"I know many of the players from playing with them in Khomasdal back in the day, and most of them are good. Some of them are now a bit overweight, but they still have the football skills," he added.

Stephanus recently represented the Brave Warriors in their 1-1 draw against Burundi in an Afcon Group C qualifier on 4 June and said they were caught out in the second half with their defensive tactics.

"I think our preparations were very good - we started well and stuck to our game plan especially in the first half. But then after Peter (Shalulile) scored our first goal, we couldn't get a second one, and we opted to go and defend our only goal. I think that's where we invited trouble into our own box and since they had that tall striker they were playing those long balls into our box and we couldn't cope and that's where they hit us," he said.

Despite the draw, Namibia still have a good chance of making the finals, especially after Kenya were suspended from Group C due to government interference. That leaves Cameroon, Burundi and Namibia fighting for two qualifying places and Stephanus believes Namibia have a good chance of qualifying.

"Last week Cameroon beat Burundi so as it stands we are second in the group on goal difference. We still have to play Cameroon in September in back-to-back games, but I think as long as we can get a draw we can go through," he said.

Stephanus has been inactive for quite a while after a payment dispute with his previous club Lusaka Dynamos, but that has since been resolved and he now hopes to resurrect his career in Asia, after a first spell with Krabi Football Club in the Thailand First Division in 2015.

"I think everyone knows about my situation in Zambia, but that is now out of the way - I even got my clearance and all my paperwork is done. Now I'm busy working on a visa to go back to Asia again, so as soon as I get it I'll be leaving for Asia to attend trials," he said.

Stephanus won his 62nd cap against Burundi to move up to ninth place on the Brave Warriors' all-time list, and he believes he still has a lot to offer.

"I still have it in me because I never had any major injuries during my career, so I think I still have a good three or four years left in me. The energy and the drive is still there - I'm only turning 31 this year and there are still dreams out there that I want to reach," he said.