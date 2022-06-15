Namibia: Kandjii Should Be Honoured With Tournaments - Veii

Retired director of sport and renowned sports administrator Dr Vetumbuavi Veii on Monday called on local boxing promoters to honour the efforts and legacy of the late Ambrosius Kandjii by hosting annual boxing development tournaments that will be named after him.

Speaking at the late Kandjii's memorial service in the capital, Veii hailed him as a man who unselfishly served Namibia in all development spheres, saying his tireless contributions in the sport and political arenas are well- documented.

"Kandjii was a man of many characteristics, who never operated by the book, but would always rather prefer to be guided by his instincts. He was a trusted servant of Namibian sport, boxing in particular. When we brought him to the sport ministry to come work as a sport officer, he was first deployed to the great Omaheke region. But when we decided to pay more attention to the development of boxing, that was when we resolved to bring him to Windhoek, which is a more central area, and he fitted that task very well," said Veii, who was clearly touched by Kandjii's death.

Kandjii was tasked with drawing up national development programmes for boxing, which he managed to attain with great aplomb under trying circumstances. Under his watch, Namibia unearthed a significant number of promising boxers, which included Paulus Ambunda, Vikapita Meroro and Taks Naule, amongst others, and some went on to become continental and world champions.

"It's against this background that I'm calling upon the country's leading boxing promoters to introduce an annual boxing tournament or tournaments in honour of Kandjii, and to also preserve the legacy of this great son of the soil who has dedicated his entire life to the betterment of Namibian boxing and the community in general."

Namibia's environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta, who served as sport deputy minister in the past, also showered praises on Kandjii.

"I came to know comrade Kandjii as a very talkative but super-energetic young fellow. We worked together in the SWAPO Party Youth League; he was a very smart political mobiliser, a generous and very kind-hearted human. I say his countless good deeds outweigh those sporadic human flaws we all go through in our lives. May his soul rest in peace," added Shifeta.