Togo Protects Its Northern Border

15 June 2022
Togonews (Lomé)

Togo's government on Monday declared a "state of security emergency" in its northern border region to give the armed forces more flexibility to deal with the threat of jihadist attacks.

Eight Togolese were killed in May in a northern town near the border with Burkina Faso, in an attack claimed by Mali-based Al-Qaeda militants.

Jihadist groups in the Sahel nations have been expanding and increasingly threatening the coastal West African states of Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin and Togo.

Government spokesman Akodah Ayewouadan told reporters the measure would last three months and could be extended by the national assembly.

Armed incursions by jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS) organization from troubled Sahel nations have also threatened Ghana and Ivory Coast, strengthening fears of a southward push towards the Gulf of Guinea.

Read the original article on Togonews.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Togonews. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X