Zimbabwe: Bribes - More Motorists Arrested

SIX more motorists have been arrested in separate incidents in Bulawayo on allegations of bribing police manning a roadblock after being arrested for traffic offences.

The six who will appear in court soon were arrested at a roadblock along Harare-Bulawayo Road near Mahatshula turn-off.

They had offered to bribe police with various amounts ranging between US$2 and US$4 and R100, to evade arrests.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"On June 11, 2022, members of the police attached to Bulawayo Licence Inspectorate arrested six motorists for bribery at a roadblock along Harare-Bulawayo Road near Mahatshula turn-off.

"The suspects offered bribes to police officers with cash ranging from US$2 to US$4 and R100, with the intention of evading arrests for various traffic offences," he said.

Last Friday, police also turned down bribe offers by 23 motorists they had nabbed for traffic offences at a roadblock in Norton and arrested them for an additional crime of bribery.

The four hour-blitz at Norton along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway ran from 10am to 2pm and the motorists offered bribes ranging from US$2 to US$10, each. The 23 are yet to appear in court.

Police in Gwanda also arrested Prince Sibanda (27) and Abednico Ndlovu (31) for bribery.

The two, who are pirate taxi operators (mushikashika) were arrested separately after trying to offer R100 bribe, each, to traffic police officers.

On June 6, 2022, members of the National Taskforce deployed in Beitbridge under operation "No to cross border crimes," also arrested Evidence Chionyere (37) for bribery at Bubi roadblock along Masvingo-Beitbridge road.

The suspect approached the roadblock driving a Toyota Hilux vehicle with foreign number plates and offered to pay the police R70 bribe to evade arrest for insecure load as well as having an invalid Temporary Import Permit.

Last month, a 27-year-old woman was arrested on allegations of trying to bribe police officers with R100 at a roadblock along the Masvingo-Beitbridge road while another man has been nabbed for smuggling a Toyota Hilux Double cab vehicle and a Toyota Hilux Single Cab vehicle in Plumtree, as police intensify their operation against border crimes and smuggling.

The Beitbridge woman, Patience Tafireyi, was a passenger in a Mercedes Benz Sprinter that was coming from the border town.

Recently, police in Beitbridge also arrested 12 bus conductors for allegedly trying to bribe officers at a roadblock in Bubi, after being found in possession of smuggled goods.

Their buses were intercepted along the Beitbridge-Masvingo laden with goods smuggled from South Africa.

The conductors were arrested by the National Security Taskforce attached to an operation code-named "No to cross border crimes", while their buses were carrying goods believed to have been smuggled into the country.

They were arrested for bribery at Bubi roadblock along Beitbridge-Masvingo highway after they had offered to bribe the police officers with cash so that the buses could be allowed free passage without being searched.

The total cash offered as a bribe is R4 150 and US$23. Police in Beitbridge also arrested another conductor, Anyway Pepukai (31) for bribery.

The suspect who was a conductor of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter (AFG 9683) from SA instructed his driver to drive off at a police checkpoint before producing cash amounting to R250 which he handed over to a police officer in an attempt to bribe him and was nabbed.