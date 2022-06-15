Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Open Karate Champs Dates Confirmed

THE dates for the annual Kwekwe Open Karate Championships have been confirmed and the event will be held on July 2 at Queens Sports Club in Kwekwe.

The tournament, organised by Sensei Shepherd Ziwira, will be marking its 10th anniversary and has several top karatekas expected to take part.

Ziwira said they felt honoured to be hosting another top karate tournament after three years as the event was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic since 2019.

"We are pleased and honoured to announce that the annual Kwekwe Open Karate Championships 2022 dates are set for July 2 at Queens Sports Club.

"The tournament is making a return after a three-year absence and it will be bigger and better after we were affected by the Covid-19.

"We are committed to make this event a successful one through adherence to the highest standards of preparations in order to create an ideal atmosphere for all participating teams and individuals.

"We have already started to bring together all the necessary things like trophies and certificates for the winners," said Ziwira.

The tournament, dubbed "Best of the Best," is hosted by Ziwira, who is the Japan Karate Association of Zimbabwe chief instructor and Midlands Karate Union technical director.

Several athletes from across the country always grace the event which is also used to select the country's representatives in some international competitions.

Top karatekas are expected to battle it out in the senior male categories, junior boys and junior girls categories.

Excelling karatekas will walk away with prizes that include trophies, medals and certificates.