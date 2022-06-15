Tanzania: Samia's Oman Visit Reaps Dividends

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit to Oman has started yielding fruits after the Oman Airports signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company (KADCO) for facelift of Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

According to provisions of the agreement, Oman Airports will undertake the development of the general terminal for very important persons (VIPs) and hangar facility at KIA, development of a five-star hotel for passengers, a business complex and shopping mall at the airport.

Following the agreement which was signed during the Oman-Tanzania Business Forum held at Hotel Al Bustan Palace in Muscat on Monday, Tanzania will benefit from Oman Airports' experience in airport management and VIP services.

Given its proximity to numerous tourism attractions in the northern circuit, KIA operates as a hub for tourists arriving and departing Tanzania from all over the world. Some of the tourists also connect flights from KIA to and from Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Abeid Amani Karume International Airport in Zanzibar and airports in neighbouring countries.

The MoU was signed by the Vice-President for Business Development of Oman Airports, Mr Abdul Nasser Abdullah al Yamani and Acting Managing Director of KADCO, Ms Christine Mwakatobe. "The MoU has scope for development of other facilities that may be agreed upon mutually between the parties," according to Muscat 'Daily Newspaper'.

It added; "This partnership will serve in developing the facilities referred to in the text of the MoU to ensure the provision of high-standard services as part of efforts to raise revenues for both the Tanzanian government that owns the airport and Oman Airports."

During the business forum, the Sultanate of Oman and the government of Tanzania signed four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), while the private sector from both countries inked additional four MoUs.

The agreements are in the fields of energy, tourism, natural resources, higher education, training and national museums.

A trilateral MoU was signed between Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), and Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC).

Agreements were also signed between Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) in addition to MoU between Oman Society for Petroleum Services and Association of Tanzania Oil and Gas Service Providers.

Also, on the list of agreements was one between Al Bashayer Meat Company and National Ranching Company Limited (NARCO) for cooperation in trading of live animals and meat as well as an agreement between Oman Food Investment Holding Company and Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA).

Oman's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, added further that an agreement was signed to establish an investment fund between Oman and Tanzania.

"The fund will invest in projects of value to the two countries in various fields, including agriculture, fishing and mining," he explained.

The minister was upbeat that trade exchange between the two countries will increase following the MoUs which were inked, besides the existing agreements between OIA and its Tanzanian counterpart.

He added that the two countries will sign additional MoUs in other various areas in economic, investment, energy and tourism fields at a later date based on a work programme set for those agreements.

Meanwhile, President Samia visited Dar Al Hanan of Oman Cancer Association (OCA) in the Wilayat of Bausher on Monday.

The Tanzanian President toured various sections of Dar Al Hanan during which she was briefed on objectives and roles of Dar Al Hanan.

She was also briefed on facilities and services rendered to children with cancer, whether at the Royal Hospital or Sultan Qaboos University Hospital or Khoula Hospital.

The Chairman of Dar Al Hanan's Board of Directors, Dr Waheed Ali Al Kharousi, gave a presentation to the Tanzanian President.

The presentation introduced the OCA and Dar Al Hanan project.

He also spoke about the association's objectives, work mechanisms and services rendered to patients.

Dar Al Hanan provides accommodation and food for children with cancer and their families, as well as providing transport services to the hospital during their treatment and ensuring that the patients stick to their treatment programme.

Those treatments include chemical therapy for external patients or radiotherapy.

Dar Al Hanan also provides moral support and guidance for the families, as well as helping patients and their families in administrative procedures related to healthcare.

The Tanzanian President was greeted upon her arrival at Dar Al Hanan by Yuthar Mohammed Al Rawahi, Founder of the Oman Cancer Association and Dar Al Hanan project and Waheed Ali Al Kharousi, Chairman of the association's Board of Directors