Tanzania: Yanga See Diadem in Coastal Union Duel

YOUNG Africans seek to officially begin celebrating the NBC Premier League championship if they beat Coastal Union at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The hosts just need three points from their remaining four fixtures to attain 67 points which no team can reach as such; this game looks very crucial for the hosts. Failure to grab a victory, it means they will have to wait for their next game against Polisi Tanzania at the same venue.

Until now, the Jangwani street giants are the only side yet to taste the bitter pill of defeat as they still enjoy unbeaten run in their 27- game outings.

Also, people will be interested to establish if Yanga's lethal striker Fiston Mayele will be able to score again to tie with Geita Gold striker George Mpole with 15 goals. The two league's top strikers have been commanding the marksmanship show as each looking capable of claiming the golden boot.

However, facing Coastal Union has never been easy for Yanga despite claiming a 2-0 win in the first round meeting at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

Elsewhere, Azam will be targeting to produce a win to increase their chances of finishing the campaign on top three as they face the bottomplaced Mbeya Kwanza at Azam Complex in the city.

The Ice Cream makers are aware in advance that any negative results will be detrimental for them in their quest to battle for the top- three finish.

For Mbeya Kwanza, they are seeking victory in order to escape relegation.