Tanzania: Geita Gold Hailed for Stellar Performance

GEITA Gold's Assistant Coach Mathias Wandiba has applauded his charges after their 2-0 victory over Dodoma Jiji FC in their Premier League match at Nyankumbu Stadium in Geita on Monday.

Speaking after the game, Wandiba congratulated his players for the victory.

"I congratulate my players, they have perfectly followed technical bench instructions as winning against Dodoma jiji was not an easy task but we managed to win it," Wandiba said.

He said the team now prepares well for their Saturday Premier League match against relegation threat Biashara United at Nyankumbu stadium. He said the league has been very difficult as each team is well organized and many teams are close to each in points earning.

He called upon football fans in Geita to continue supporting their team in their home and away matches. He promised to continue working together with the technical bench, officials, players and fans so that they achieve their goal of this season and that is to finish in the top-four position.

For his part, Dodoma Jiji captain Mbwana Kibacha blamed bluntness for the loss.

Kibacha acknowledged that the ongoing league has become increasingly difficult as the league as all teams are fighting for both the throne and survival.

"We dominated the game in both halves and got a lot of chances, but we failed to use them while our opponents used them well to punish us," Kibacha said. In the ongoing premier league, Geita Gold are placed third with 39 points after their 27- match outings.

The team has won ten, drawn nine and lost eight matches. They have netted 28 and conceded 25 goals.