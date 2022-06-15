Nigeria: Women, Youths Can Determine Winners of 2023 Polls If... , - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said women and youths formed over 75 percent of registered voters in Nigeria, urging them to form alliances ahead of the 2023 general elections and use their numbers to their advantage.

National Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke in Ilorin, argued that if both Nigerian youths and women come together they could conveniently determine the winners of the forthcoming general elections since they formed the larger percentage of registered voters.

Yakubu who was represented by Kwara INEC, Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Garuba Madami spoke at the Democracy Day lecture titled, "The importance of PVC in the electoral process." jointly organised by MINILS and INEC.

According to him, "From the available data of INEC, over 75 percent of registered voters are youths and women. They form the largest percentage in the statistics index of INEC. I encourage them to work together because they can conveniently win elections in 2023 if they can truly work together."

He also allayed the concerns of electorate ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying "elections are more credible and transparent now unlike before, in view of the new technology that has been introduced into the electoral process."

Madami equally advised Nigerians against multiple registrations, warning that it is punishable under the law with N1million fine, jail term or both upon conviction, pleading with leaders of political parties to encourage their members to transfer their registration to place of residence.

"Your Personal Voter's Card, PVC, is your power, get your PVC now, and vote your conscience. Vote out bad leaders, you need to take back your country," he said.

Speaking among others, the Director General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Issa Aremu, noted that Nigerians in the last two decades have made the point that votes and votes count are the desirable ways for ensuring good governance, saying "next year Nigeria is set for the 7th Presidential election cycle. I commend INEC which despite the imperfect political environment is improving on the electoral process to make elections increasingly credible."

Government Area, LGA, of Kwara State tasked Nigerians to ensure candidates that have the interests of the masses are voted into power and avoid selling their votes not compromise their future.

The monarch commended INEC for its transformation which has ensured improvements in conduct of elections and results in the recent time.