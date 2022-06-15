Nigeria: VP Slot - PDP Dismisses Reports of Wike's Selection As Atiku's Running Mate

The main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has dismissed speculations that its Selection Committee has settled for Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike as the party's vice-presidential candidate.

Vanguard had reported that the PDP Selection Committee, had yesterday, met to fulfill its mandate of recommending a running mate for the party's presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on the development in Abuja, Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said reports in the media that the PDP has picked Wike could only be in the realm of rumour.

He said the National Working Committee is currently looking into the matter and consulting, in order to consider the best vice presidential candidate for the party in the 2023 elections.

"We have a process as a party, because we are organic. We follow through the processes. We recognize the importance of participatory democracy, ensuring that every stakeholder and organ of the party is involved in our decision-making process,"

"This is the beginning of the process, consideration and advisory body need to get to the level where, in consultation with the presidential candidate, they will deliberate on who is most suitable. That process is ongoing, so any report of a particular candidate at this point is probably premature," he said.

Meanwhile, Ologunagba, who emphasized that PDP has kickstarted its process, informed that the NWC will be meeting today (Wednesday) at 11 AM, saying that it is expected that the advisory board will be considered.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We do our things in processes, the process doesn't just come like you press a computer and get an answer. We follow the process, because human elements are involved, with interests and concerns. We have considered all interests of the country, particularly in terms of unity and capacity," he said.

Recall Vanguard also reported that the PDP selection committee had recommended the Rivers State governor after 13 of 17 members, who attended the meeting at the PDP National Secretariat, yesterday, voted in favour of Wike. At the meeting, three members voted for others, while the chairman, who can only vote when there is a tie, did not vote.

This was about the when Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, told journalists that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will decide who his running mate would be.

After the PDP primary, Wike had scored 237 against the 371 delegate votes at the PDP presidential primary secured by Atiku, who won the nomination.