Uganda: Government to Increase the Money Paid to the Elderly

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has said the government is considering increasing the senior citizen's grants paid to the older person of 80 years and above from Shs 25,000 to Shs 35,000.

The revelation come as Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, today.

Each year on 15th June, the World Commemorates the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day as an avenue to raise the voices against abuses and suffering inflicted on older persons.

This year the theme of the commemoration is: "Stop Elder Abuse: promote Healthy and dignified ageing for National Development."

In a statement, the minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, in charge, Elderly Affairs, Dominic Mafabi Gidudu said the grant had drastically changed the lives of many senior citizens.

"As of January 2022, the programme was reaching 304,046 beneficiaries across the country. The grants have had a significant impact on the lives of older persons who receive them," he said.

He said the ministry is engaging NIRA and the different arms of government to see how best older persons whose national identity cards have errors can be enrolled into the SAGE programme.

"We think as we go along, that amount will be increased and the age will be lowered to about 70 because we have realised that money helps a lot and in life is not how much you get is what you can do with what you get, "he said.