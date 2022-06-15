Kenya: Lobby Group Seeks Clarification of Sakaja's Degree From Ugandan Education Minister Janet Museveni

Nairobi — The question on whether Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja legitimately graduated from Team University in Uganda has been put to Uganda Education Minister Janet Museveni.

A lobby group identified as 'Youth Advocacy Group' has written to the Education Minister who doubles as President Yoweri Museveni wife to come out and clarify whether Sakaja really graduated in 2016 from the said university.

According to the organisation, there was collusion between Team University officials to illegally and fraudulently award Sakaja the university degree.

"That you revoke the purported degree issued to Mr. Johnson Arthur Sakaja on 21 October 2016 with immediate effect. That you explain the circumstances under which Mr. Sakaja obtained the fraudulent Degree Certificate and transcripts from your institution," read the letter.

The letter stated that Sakaja has stepped foot once in Uganda and the visit was on a parliamentary basis as he was serving as Nairobi senator between 2013 and 2017.

"From available immigration services information in Kenya, Mr. Sakaja has only travelled to Uganda once which was on 17 October 2014 and the visit was for parliamentary business not for educational purposes," read the letter.

Through their lawyer Waithaka&Waithaka advocates they further poked holes questioning the legitimacy of the Bachelor of Science of Management degree awarded to Sakaja as the degree doesn't exist in the learning institution.

"Sakaja served as a nominated Member of Parliament in Kenya between the years 2013 and 2017, therefore, it is not practically possible. that he physically attended classes in Team University as the university has no campus in Kenya and from the available Hansard records in the Kenyan Parliament, there is no evidence of Mr. Sakaja's absenteeism from Parliament to enable him to physically attended any classes in Uganda," read the letter.

It's alleged that the Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful made several attempts to seek fraudulent academic degree from Uganda higher learning institutions the moment he was required to provide his academic qualifications.

"Sakaja was attempting to procure fraudulent degrees from Ugandan Universities but many were steadfast that they would not print a fake degree certificate for him," read the letter.

The lobby group has threatened to take legal actions should the Ministry of Education in Uganda fail to provide the required information.

"Take notice that failure to provide the information demanded hereinabove within three (3) days of receipt of this letter, our instructions are to institute both civil and criminal proceedings against all the officers responsible for the fraudulent issuance of the Degree Certificate and the transcripts to Mr. Sakaja," read the letter.