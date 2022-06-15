Kenya: Commission for University Education Revokes Recognition of Sakaja's Degree

15 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Commission on University Education (CUE) has revoked its recognition of the degree held by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

In a letter directed to Sakaja, the Commission cited new evidence and stated that an investigation has now been launched over the matter.

"The Commission for University Education has however received material information about the authenticity of the degree you presented from Team University that will require further investigation to ascertain the validity of the said degree certificate," the letter stated.

Developing Story... .

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X