Kenya: Commission for University Education Revokes Recognition of Sakaja's Degree

Nairobi — The Commission on University Education (CUE) has revoked its recognition of the degree held by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

In a letter directed to Sakaja, the Commission cited new evidence and stated that an investigation has now been launched over the matter.

"The Commission for University Education has however received material information about the authenticity of the degree you presented from Team University that will require further investigation to ascertain the validity of the said degree certificate," the letter stated.

Developing Story... .