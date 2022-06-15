South Africa: Brain Rather Than Brawn Will Decide All-South African URC Final

14 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jon Cardinelli

The United Rugby Championship (URC) has showcased South African rugby at its best. While all four franchises took some time to adapt during the initial stages of the tournament -- particularly away from home -- the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers hit back to qualify for the playoffs and, ultimately, Europe's elite competition, the Champions Cup.

The Bulls defied the odds to outmuscle and outwit four-time European Champions Cup winners Leinster in an epic semifinal staged in Dublin. In Cape Town, the Stormers beat Ulster via a last-gasp conversion to ensure that their fairytale season continues.

South African rugby has proved that it is ready for the next step. But for one more week, the nation will obsess over a north-south derby for the ages.

Dobson-White rivalry comes to a head

The Stormers have won five out of six games against South African opposition in the URC. That record includes two league wins against the Bulls.

Many believe that the Bulls are poised to win the decider in Cape Town on Saturday. Since Jake White joined the franchise as director of rugby in 2020, the Bulls have won three domestic titles -- the Super Rugby Unlocked competition as well as two...

