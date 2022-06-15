South Africa: If Jake White's Bulls Win the Urc It Could Be His Finest Coaching Achievement

15 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Bulls travel to Cape Town as underdogs to face the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship final on Saturday. Bulls coach Jake White has already written another impressive chapter in his story.

When he became first XV rugby coach at Jeppe Boys High in 1989, Jake White met with the school's headmaster and governing body.

"Do we want Jeppe to be known as a top rugby school, or just continue as we are? If we want the school to be recognised as a rugby breeding ground then we have to ensure every team, from the under-13Es to the first team, is properly coached."

In the next six years Jeppe produced 26 Craven Week players, and two Springboks - James Dalton and Brent Moyle - emerged from Jeppe sides under White. In the decade before his appointment, Jeppe only produced seven Craven Week players and its last new Springbok was Wilf Rosenberg, who made his debut in the second Test against the 1955 British & Irish Lions.

Subsequently, the school continues to be a production line of rugby talent, with 2019 World Cup winner Sbu Nkosi the most recognised among them.

Others such as Wandisile Simelane, Tyrone Green and Hacjivah...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X