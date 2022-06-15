Kenya: Ngilu Bows Out of Kitui Governor's Race, Eyes National Assignment in Odinga's Camp

Nairobi — Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has become the first Governor to drop her re-election bid after being cleared to defend the seat.

Ngilu dropped out of the August 9 gubernatorial contest after Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga announced he will assign her national duties if he forms government.

Odinga was speaking in Mutomo, Kitui South in Kitui County where he is leading the Azimio One Kenya campaigns on Wednesday, in the company of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Governor Ngilu, Kitui Senator Enock Wambua Kitui and Woman representative Irene Kasalu among others.

Ngilu's exit from the race now leaves first Kitui Governor Julius Malombe (Wiper), David Musila (Jubilee) and Jonathan Mueke (UDA) to battle out for the seat.

"You have seen Kalonzo here, You have also seen Malombe here, I want to take mama (Ngilu) to Nairobi, so that we leave this area for Kalonzo," Odinga stated.

Governor Ngilu did not immediately comment on Raila's announcement.

Kalonzo however drummed up support for Malombe, also hitting out at former Ambassador Kiema Kilonzo for the numerous cases he has filed challenging the Malombe's nomination.

Kiema, through his lawyer Eric Mutua, told the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee on Monday that Malombe's nomination was a sham.

Kalonzo accused Kiema of sabotage saying his agenda is to derail Malombe's campaigns.

"Governor Malombe please ignore them and continue with your campaigns," Kalonzo stated.

The Azimio team urged Mutomo residents to only elect candidates from the Azimio coalition, and asked them to shun their Kenya Kwanza rivals.