Kenya: President Kenyatta Out to Frustrate My Gubernatorial Bid - Sakaja

Nairobi — Embattled Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for his woes on his degree qualifications saying he was out to frustrate his ambitions.

On his Face book page, Sakaja accused President Kenyatta of using state machinery by sending officials to Teams University to intimidate the learning institutions into revoking the recognition of his qualifications.

"They have sent officials from the Kenyan High Commission in Uganda to intimidate Team University staff as well as that country's National Council for Higher Education. The university has remained firm and refused to be intimidated," he said in the statement.

The Nairobi Senator stated that President Kenyatta was aiding his opponent on the Jubilee ticket Polycarp Igathe to be succesful in the August polls.

"Let the people decide. Not even the threats to arrest me will dim our resolve to serve the people of Nairobi. The people of Nairobi have resoundingly rejected your project and are looking forward to electing their own," Sakaja noted.

Sakaja pointed out that the revocation of his credentials by Commission for University Education (CUE) chairman is null and void and politically instigated.

He stated that the Prof Chacha Nyaigotti Chacha who is the chair of the commission had been coerced to revoke his academic qualifications.

"It is also instructive that the letter by CUE has been written and signed by the chairman on the CEO's letterhead! We are also aware that the commission did not meet to make this decision and it was done by the Chairman under duress," Sakaja stated.

With CUE having earlier cleared him before the revocation and Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission affirmed authenticity of his academic qualifications, he believes justice will prevail.

"The desperate attempts by President Kenyatta and the so-called Deep State will fall on the sword of justice. I have the requisite qualifications to vie for the position of Governor of Nairobi and will be on the ballot," Sakaja said.