South Africa: Does Journalism Have a Place in Contemporary Society? This Is What Young Reporters Have to Say

analysis

Behind the keyboard -- who the young mavericks are and what they think about being a journalist in a time when there has never been such free access to information.

'Real journalism is dead in this country."

"I get my news from Twitter."

"Politics isn't really my thing."

This is what people my age say when I tell them I'm a journalist.

With the explosion of the internet and social media, information has never been easier for the public to access -- but with this oversaturation of information has come a shift in public opinion and a growing disinterest in traditional journalism.

But what do young and aspiring journalists have to say?

Does journalism still have a place today?

Suné Payne, who has been a reporter at Daily Maverick for more than four years, said, "Journalism still and will always have a place in society -- it's in the medium that the messages get across. Times have changed and people consume different forms of media to make them knowledgeable, whether through radio, newspapers, television or online.

"Interestingly enough, I find myself finding more and more news from people my own age on sites such TikTok, where traditional forms of news...