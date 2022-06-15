South Africa: Does Journalism Have a Place in Contemporary Society? This Is What Young Reporters Have to Say

15 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

Behind the keyboard -- who the young mavericks are and what they think about being a journalist in a time when there has never been such free access to information.

'Real journalism is dead in this country."

"I get my news from Twitter."

"Politics isn't really my thing."

This is what people my age say when I tell them I'm a journalist.

With the explosion of the internet and social media, information has never been easier for the public to access -- but with this oversaturation of information has come a shift in public opinion and a growing disinterest in traditional journalism.

But what do young and aspiring journalists have to say?

Does journalism still have a place today?

Suné Payne, who has been a reporter at Daily Maverick for more than four years, said, "Journalism still and will always have a place in society -- it's in the medium that the messages get across. Times have changed and people consume different forms of media to make them knowledgeable, whether through radio, newspapers, television or online.

"Interestingly enough, I find myself finding more and more news from people my own age on sites such TikTok, where traditional forms of news...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X