Kenya: Caetano Kenya Launches 4th Generation Tucson in Kenya

Nairobi — Caetano Kenya, the official dealer of Hyundai in Kenya, has launched the all-new TUCSON model with the popular compact SUV set to signal a new way of driving for customers in Kenya.

Hyundai's new compact SUV arrives on the Kenyan market with a revolutionary and ambitious new look that follows the Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design identity.

This is characterised by the harmony between four fundamental elements: proportion, architecture, styling and technology. Its purpose is to bring a sensuous and emotional touch to Hyundai vehicles, realised by innovative technology and solutions.

The all-new TUCSON, Hyundai's best-selling model globally, enters the market as the most dynamic, innovative and competitive edition in its class, reflecting a magnificent blend of design, advanced technology, performance and packaging.

Bigger and wider than its predecessors, the fourth-generation TUCSON has been transformed with premium finishing and manufactured to meet the customers' needs as well as providing unique and enjoyable experiences.

Distinctive features at the front include hidden lighting DRLs with a parametric jewel design integrated into the parametric radiator grille which are highly appealing when turned on at night and a fresh-style meticulous parametric pattern bumper. The radiator grille's design has been enhanced while the absence of hood lines showcases a clean, elegant, and voluminous long hood style.

On the side, the bold character lines and voluminous rear wheel arches reinforce the sporty look while the eye-catching DLO molding unique design makes the all-new TUCSON more luxurious. The rear wheel arches, the largest volume in its class, have also been revamped while larger diameter tyres and parametric wheels complete the stylish look.

The wide proportions and iconic lighting designs at the rear enhance TUCSON's presence with several enhanced design features. The rear combination lights feature a new wide, iconic layout and the triangular hidden tail lights add a mysterious look, creating a highly novel effect when activated. As well as a finely detailed parametric pattern bumper, the all-new TUCSON also has a hidden wiper.

The quality of the all-new TUCSON's exterior is matched inside the cabin with the interior offering layered and sensuous forms that provide a feeling of openness and serenity.

The 10.25inch open-type cluster is a major innovation in design while the silver accent line that runs along the crash pad from the AC module to the doors makes the all-new TUCSON more spacious. Drivers and passengers can take advantage of the 8-inch display audio display. Adapted for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems, the display mirrors your smartphone's navigation apps, streaming services and other features for safer and convenient driving. Hyundai's designers dispensed with physical knobs and buttons, ventilation and air conditioning functions are controlled via touch, making it the first Hyundai model to feature a full touchscreen console.