Kenya: Wanjigi Demands Chebukati's Presence in Court for Cross-Examination

Nairobi — Safina presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi is now pushing to cross-examine Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati during a scheduled hearing on Thursday.

In a letter written by his lawyers Nelson Osiemo, Wanjigi sought question Chebukati on why he denied him clearance to vie in the August 9 General Elections.

"We refer to the above matter which is coming up for hearing on 16th June, 2022. We wish to cross-examine the chairman, Mr. Wafula Chebukati on the said date for hearing. Please make arrangements for his attendance and appearance for purposes of cross-examination," the letter read in part.

IEBC has however argued that the dispute resolution committee doesn't have a framework for cross-examination.

Wanjigi's presidential campaign team has insisted that cross-examination is provided under Rule 17 of the Elections Dispute Resolutions Rules.

"A person who is a subject of the complaint or objection shall have the right to present his or her evidence and to cross examine any witnesses against him or her," the rule reads.

IEBC had declined to clear the Safina presidential candidate due to lack of a degree certificate having only presented transcripts.

According to the electoral body, Wanjigi said that he would graduate in December 2022, as per a letter from Daystar University.

Chebukati, who analyzed Wanjigi's documents at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, further said that the Safina party did not meet the signatures requirement.

"You must bring a physical copy of your degree certificate before I clear you, we can also allow you in the remaining hours to harmonize your signatures and come back," Chebukati said.

Wanjigi however protested the disqualification, accusing the IEBC of having a plan to reduce the number of presidential candidates to a 'few'.

"We know exactly what's going on and unfortunately this time you will not get away with it. There seems to be a decision that there are some who shouldn't be on the ballot and I am one of them," Wanjigi said.

He also insisted that his name will be on the ballot.

"I want to assure Kenyans that I will be on the ballot come August 2022," he stated.