Kenya: Sakaja Insists He Will Be on the Ballot Despite Degree Certificate Controversy

Nairobi — Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has insisted that he will be on the ballot for the gubernatorial race in August despite the controversy on his degree qualification even as he accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of frustrating his bid.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Sakaja maintained that his degree from Team University is valid and described what he termed as the "purported revocation of my credentials by the Commission for University Education (CUE) chairman as null and void, and politically instigated."

He also accused the Commission's chairman of being coerced and intimidated to illegally revoke recognition of accreditation that has been properly issued.

"On June 6, I presented my qualifications to the CUE for recognition. The commission conducted due diligence by first writing to their counterpart in Uganda, National Council for Higher Education, which in turn wrote to the university," he said.

He stated that the commission confirmed the authenticity of the qualification from Team University through the National Council for Higher Education and thus recognised my qualifications.

"These are the documents that the Nairobi County Returning Officer used to clear me as per the law. Following this, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the entire State machinery have gone on an intimidation spree against institutions locally and in Uganda to revoke the recognition of my qualifications in a bid to stop me from being the Governor of Nairobi," he stated.