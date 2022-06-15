Kenya: War on Corruption Not About You, Karua Tells Ruto

Nairobi — Azimio-One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua has told-off Deputy President William Ruto saying that the war against corruption was not about him.

Karua while traversing Kirinyanga County to popularize Azimio coalition bid insisted that no stone will be left unturned in war against graft.

"When we say we will fight graft stop thinking that it's about you. There is no mother and as I mother I know that you can't name your child corrupt," she said.

The Narc Kenya Leader assured that the fight against corruption will not be sidelined to any political faction but the law will be applied equally.

"When we said we will face the corruption in our government, we are talking about all those who will steal your funds. Be it my child, be it my sister or my rival, the same law will apply," Karua stated.

The Azimio coalition had underscored that fighting corruption will be key in realizing their vision for the nation should they emerge victorious in the presidential polls in August.

According to Karua, corruption is a barrier to development since it affects many factors fuelling economic growth such as investment, taxation, and effectiveness of public expenditure.