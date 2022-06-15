South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Declares Special Official Funeral Category 1 for King Zanozuko Sigcau

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, as a mark of respect, designated the funeral of King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau (Zanozuko!!!) of the Royal House of the amaMpondo Kingdom as a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

King Zanozuko Sigcau passed away late on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, following a period of illness.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, 21 June 2022.

President Ramaphosa has instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast at every flag station in the country from the morning of Wednesday, 15 June 2022, to the evening of the burial.

Regulations require that no other flags be displayed when the National Flag is flown at half-mast.