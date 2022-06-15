South Africa: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela Addresses the Pansalb Multilingualism Awards Ceremony, 15 Jun

15 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deputy Minister to address the PanSALB multilingualism awards ceremony

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Mr Buti Manamela, will give a keynote address at the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) Multilingualism Awards ceremony at the Galleria conference and events, Sandton in Johannesburg.

The PanSALB Multilingualism Awards were established in 2002 to promote the use of mother tongue and multilingualism, particularly for individuals or organisations, who have excelled in the promotion and preservation of all official languages, which includes Khoi, Nama, San and South African Sign Languages.

Nominees will be awarded in the categories of Education, Language and Literature, Language Activist Award, Media, Youth, Government or Public Sector, Technology and Business, Music, Translation and Interpretation and the Chairperson's lifetime achievement awards.

Members of the media are especially invited to this event to at least have an opportunity for a one-on-one interview with all the principals, nominees and winners in attendance.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X