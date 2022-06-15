South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Encourages Community to Continue Donating Blood On World Blood Donor Day

press release

MEC Madoda Sambatha encourages community to continue donating life-saving blood on World Blood Donor Day

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha urges people to continuously donate lifesaving blood and appreciates the donation of all those who regularly donates, this is as the world commemorates World Blood Donor Day.

June 14 is observed as World Blood Donor Day to promote awareness about the need for blood donation and thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life saving gifts of blood.

This day aims to promote regular blood donation to ensure that all individuals have access to affordable and timely supplies of safe blood in times of emergency needs. This year's commemoration is themed "Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives"

The process of donating blood is very simple but it can make a huge difference in the lives of others. The donation process from the time you arrive until you leave takes about an hour but the donation in itself takes only about 8 - 10 minutes on average.

There are minimum requirements for one to be a donor and that includes; must be between the ages of 16 and 75 years old, for first time donors.

Weighing a minimum of 50 kg (and platelets a minimum of 55 kg), in good health, leading a low risk lifestyle, you have not donated blood in the last 56 days (and platelets in the last 14 days.), your pulse is between 60-100 regular beats per minute, your blood pressure is below 180 systolic (first number) and below 100 diastolic (second number) (180/100mmHg) and above 100 systolic (first number) and above 60 diastolic (second number) (100/60mmHg) and your haemoglobin level is 12.g for females and 13.g for males/dL or above.

"As the 2022 theme for World Blood Donor Day echoes, the selfless act of donating blood shows the human spirit and act of solidarity to care and join efforts to save lives when that need and emergency arise" said Madoda Sambatha

If you are interested in donating blood, you can get in touch with the South African National Blood Service on 0800 119 031 or lookout for their pop up sites in public places. SANBS aims to collect an average of 3000 units of blood per day nationally.