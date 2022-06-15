South Africa: Mpumalanga Treasury On Staff Verification of Over 80 000 Employees in the Provincial Government

press release

Mpumalanga Treasury embark on staff verification for over 80 000 employees in the provincial government

The Provincial Treasury is undertaking a process to verify all employees on the Personal and Salary System within the Mpumalanga Provincial Government.

The staff verification, which is conducted by means of biometric fingerprint system, aims to establish the authenticity of employees against the PERSAL system.

There's currently 83.187 thousand employees on the provincial government's persal system, with projected expenditure of R33.6 billion for the year ending 31 March 2023.

The verification process commenced in March and it is anticipated to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

Speaking during the tabling of Provincial Treasury's Budget Vote on Tuesday, (14 June 2022) MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Mr Vusi Mkhatshwa said the staff verification project is one of the expenditure control measures aimed to ensure the credibility of the provincial budget management.

"The principal objective of this exercise is to ensure that public funds are paid to existing personnel who are contributing to the functioning of the provincial government," said MEC Mkhatshwa.

The project is in line with the section 18 of the Public Finance Management Act, No. 1 of 1999 which requires the Provincial Treasury to, amongst others, promote and enforce transparency and effective management in respect of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities of provincial departments and provincial public entities.

The budget appropriated to the Provincial Treasury for the 2022/23 financial year is Five Hundred and Sixty-Six million, Five Hundred and Forty-Eight Thousand Rand (R566 548).

The budget is allocated to the four programmes as follows:

Programme 1: Administration is receiving R127.8 million

Programme 2: Sustainable Resource Management is allocated R93.1 million Programme 3: Assets & Liabilities Management gets R291.7 million Programme 4: Financial Governance receives R53.8 million