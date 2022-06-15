South Africa: Justice Minister and Good Party Firm That Cape Town Cop Unit a 'Rogue Operation'

analysis

The Good party has again claimed that the City of Cape Town's controversial Safety and Security Investigations Unit is operating unlawfully, this time based on what Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says. But the city insists all is above board.

Recurring claims that an investigative unit within the City of Cape Town is effectively illegal are back in focus, with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola saying it is operating outside the confines of the law.

At the heart of the saga is the city's Safety and Security Investigations Unit (SSIU). It was previously known as the Special Investigating Unit, a name that was already in use as this is what the national government calls its "forensic investigation and litigation agency".

This week Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri confirmed to Daily Maverick that the department was looking into the SSIU.

In January this year, Daily Maverick also reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele was going to look into the unit's operations. The police ministry's spokesperson was unable to provide an update on this by the time of publication, but it is understood an investigation into the unit is being conducted at national level.

If the City of Cape Town is to be believed,...