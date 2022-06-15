Zimbabwe: Chitsiga New U-19 Hockey Coach

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Hockey Association have appointed Michael Chitsiga as the new head coach of the boys Under-16 national team with immediate effect.

The Lomagundi College lecturer was part of the team that helped selecting a team that will represent the country in the upcoming tournaments in August.

Lomagundi College congratulated Chitsiga for the appointment and said they have faith in him to do the job.

"Congratulations to our very own Michael Chitsiga who was recently appointed the Zimbabwe Under-16 Boys Hockey Coach. We are proud of this great achievement!"

Lomagundi hockey boys team have been doing well as they managed to do well under the leadership of captain Denzel Nyamwela with Michael Mavera as the vice-captain.

Chitsiga will come in and will be helped by team manager Itai Nhema from Hillcrest as they wait for assistant coaches' appointments.

The former Prince Edward student, who has a rich sporting background as he played rugby and hockey while her young sister Margaret also represent the national team as a junior in hockey, said he was chuffed by the development and looks forward to the job at hand.

"I am so happy and I am looking forward to transform the team. I was part of the inter-provincial selection committee in Bulawayo and with the help from Nhema. I think the job will be easier for us.

"We have a lot of talent and they need to be developed for them to reach their full potential. The offer came at the right time as we had an Under-19 tournament at the weekend which gave us an insight on what to expect in our new role," said Chitsiga.