Zimbabwe: Lone Robber Pounces On Gas Station

15 June 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Andrew Muvishi Mash East

Police in Marondera are investigating an armed robbery in which a lone gunman pounced on Genesis Gas Station and vanished with $246 and a cellphone yesterday.

Mashonaland East deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Misherk Denhere, confirmed the incident. He said they were investigating a case where a 36-year-old Marondera woman was robbed at gunpoint by a lone gunman, who disappeared with $246 and a mobile phone.

Asst Insp Denhere said: "On 13 June around 1800hours, the complainant was in a gas cabin when she was approached by an unknown person who demanded money."

Police said the lone gunman withdrew an unknown rifle from the bag and grabbed the complainant, pointing a gun at her demanding money, which she eventually surrendered.

Asst Insp Denhere said the woman screamed for help and an unknown person rushed to rescue her and the suspect fired one gunshot into the air, resulting in his pursuers running in different directions for dear life.

Police are now appealing to the public to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X