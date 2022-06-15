Liberia: Weah's Re-Elections Under Threat

The Liberian Government through the Ministries of Public Works and Justice with the Monrovia and Paynesville City Corporations on Monday, June 13, 2022 lockdown the commercial hub of Red-light located in Paynesville City.

The police along with other security officers ensured that all business centers and stores were closed in the entire Red-light vicinity.

The Police also erected checkpoints to prevent vehicles and motorcycles from entering Red-lights where the road construction is ongoing.

The government's decision is to give the contractors free access to work on the road at Red-light, something that prompted the dry goods marketers and that of store owners to threaten President George M. Weah not to vote for him in the upcoming presidential elections.

The irritated marketers and store owners said the government is insensitive to their survival as citizens.

They indicated that the closing of their stores and preventing them from during their businesses has a

negative effect on their businesses and their families' upkeep.

According to some of the angry business people, they took loan from banks and are to pay back the loan within a stipulated time.

They intoned that with the decision on the part of the government to have their businesses closed, they will not be in the position to pay back their loan in time as was stipulated by them and the banks.

The business people vowed to resist the government's action through a peaceful protest to call on the lawmakers to ensure that the government reconsiders its decision.

The affected business people told the media that they are taxpayers who are contributing to the country's economy.

They disclosed that the unpronounced closure, of their businesses by the government, clearly shows that the government lacks the ability to seek the well-being of its citizens.

Some of the business people narrated that the CDC -led government is not interested in the re-elections of President Weah because of their actions and decision.

