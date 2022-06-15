Liberia: Girlfriend Killer Canned

ShareAt long last, Mohammed A. Barry, alias Agogo who allegedly killed his girlfriend weeks ago in the Virginia, Brewerville Community, has been sent to the Monrovia Central Prison pending trial.

The 28 years old footballer has been charged with murder, a violation of Chapter 14, subchapter "a" section 14.1 of the revised penal code of the Republic of Liberia.

According to information, victim Annie K. Lymas and defendant Mohammed Barry are lovers and lived together in the same rental house that contains four bedrooms in the Bassa Town, Virginia Community.

Information gathered that on the morning of June 6, 2022, the defendant placed a phone call to the deceased's sister Olive Smallwood informing her that she should rush and go to Mango Town Clinic where he is taking her sister Annie Lymas.

Few hours later, defendant Barry places a second call that her sister Annie is dead and her lifeless body is in their bedroom but he is leaving.

Police investigation unveiled that on June 5, 2022 during the night hours while Barry and the deceased were sitting together and he decided that they both go to bed together, she refused on grounds that she was not yet ready to go to bed, ten minutes later, victim Annie joined him in the room to sleep.

While in bed, defendant Barry began to compel the deceased to explain why her behavior has changed over the past weeks and in the process, he hit her several times with his hands and she fell from the mattress on the floor and went unconscious.

The investigation also established that after the crime had been committed, the defendant wrote a three-page document on the ledger sheet regretting his action and pleading for mercy and care for his only daughter to be identified.

Police investigation further revealed that defendant Agogo, following the commission of the act, called the deceased's relatives and other friends after whom he (Barry) fled overnight and was arrested the same day during the evening hours.