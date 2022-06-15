Liberia: Training Is Visa Intended for Professional Dev. And Continuity

The Auditor General of Liberia has told senior-level managers of the General Auditing Commission at the ongoing Leadership Development Workshop in Sinkor, Monrovia that the training is intended for their professional development and continuity at the GAC.

"Everybody in this training should consider himself/herself an important part of the GAC Management; your invitation means that you are one of those who will drive the agenda of the Commission and ensure that quality audits are delivered to the public so that resources that are deployed at different ministries and agencies are used for their intended purposes," Auditor General P. Garswa Jackson, Sr., told about forty participants when he officially addressed the opening ceremony of the on-going week-long Leadership Development Workshop on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Auditor General Jackson reminded his senior audit and administrative staff that to work at the GAC and be fully functional, they must build their knowledge and skills continuously, emphasizing that the Leadership Development Training will create an environment of opportunity to sit and discuss with expert facilitators complex matters surrounding the audit performance, as well as decision-making during and after audit processes, among others.

He craved their full participation as a way to understand and resolve critical leadership issues, noting that because of the complex environment in which the Commission operates couple with his succession plan, the GAC Management thought to organize the workshop.

According to him, the GAC is charged with the responsibility of auditing the entire Government of Liberia which has several sectors and different institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There will be people to be trained at the entity; I have no interest in staying in the position when my Seven Year-tenure expires," the A.G indicated.

The Auditor General of Liberia commended the English-speaking African Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASFROSAI-E) for the collaboration and the Swedish National Audit Office (SNAO) for its sponsorship of the on-going workshop.

He also reaffirmed a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the GAC and SNAO in the area of capacity-building, noting that to manifest such MOU, a delegation of two persons from SNAO should be in country to finalize priority areas of the Memorandum.

The Leadership Development Workshop, which began on Monday, June 13 and ends on Friday, June 17, 2022, is being facilitated by a number of international facilitators under the auspices of AFROSAI-E, including Lead Facilitator Gorden Kondaro.

The workshop is in pursuit of Goal 5 of the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan of the General Auditing Commission regarding HR Transformation & Physical Infrastructure Development.

Monday's opening ceremony was attended by the two Deputy Auditors General Foday G. Kiazolu and Winsley S. Nanka.