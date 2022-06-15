Liberia: Center for National Documents and Records Agency Wants Support to Enhance Institution's Preservation Work

Monrovia — The Director-General of the Center for National Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA), Emmanuel Lomax has called for more financial support to enhance the institution's work in preserving valuable documents and records of national importance.

On the 9th of June every year, the Government of Liberia through the Center for National Documents and Records Agency or the National Archives of the Republic of Liberia joins other archival institutions around to celebrate International Archives Day, under the auspices of the International Council on Archives (ICA).

In Liberia, official observance of the day took place over the weekend with series of activities; beginning with a grand parade from the City Hall to the Archives Building on 12th Street, where a formal indoor program was held at the Clar Marie Weah Events Hall.

During the program, the Director General of the National Archives, Emmanuel Lomax called on the Government of Liberia and partners to come to the aid of the agency in providing the needed support so as to make it more efficient in executing its statutory mandate.

"This national theme: "Remembering the National Archives in Development Planning", indeed, points to the fact that the National Archives is multidimensionally challenged and is in dire need of multifaceted support, ranging from renovating its main building to equipping it to efficiently execute its statutory mandate.

"To save Liberia's heritage requires a holistic approach. This is why we are calling on the Government of Liberia, development partners and private individuals to come to our aid in whatever way, be it cash, material or technical support.

"In specific terms, we wish to call on all of our international, continental and regional partners, including the United States Government, the United Nations, through UNESCO, AU, ECOWAS and others to see the need to join the Government of Liberia in mobilizing the needed support for the Center for National Documents and Records Agency or the National Archives of the Republic of Liberia", DG Lomax craved.

Speaking further, he said many people only know the National Archives to be a place where people get certificates to marry but clarified that their institutional mandate goes beyond that. "Our cardinal function is to manage and preserve the documentary and cultural heritage of Liberia so as to protect and honor the memories of nations and societies", he added.

The DG also used the occasion to thank the Liberian President for his preferment to serve in his current capacity: "Let me begin by expressing our profound gratitude to His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia for the confidence reposed in us to serve our country in our respective capacities."

Underlining the challenges, Lomax said when he took over as head of the agency nearly three years ago, he realized that it had and still has herculean challenges that needed and still to be tackled. However, upon taking over the technical and scientific based agency, he told his audience that he did not sit idly and complain in the midst of these enormous challenges but rather decided to get down in his war room and strategize ways and means by which the challenges could be surmountable. He highlighted the construction of Clar Marie Weah Events Hall in which the program was held as one of the achievements of his administration.

Also making remarks at the program was George Howe, Officer-in-Charge of the Governance Commission. In his remarks, he commended Director General Lomax and his staff for the level of transformation taking place at the National Archives and pledged the cooperation of the Commission with the agency in decentralizing some of its services like issuance of marriage certificates and registration of legal instruments.

Howe revealed that during an assessment tour of the country recently, he discovered that people living in remote parts of the country go through extreme difficulties in accessing basic services, those of the National Archives--something he said the Governance Commission is working in collaboration with relevant authorities to address so as to alleviate the suffering the people.

This year's celebration of International Archives Day was held under the global theme: "Archives Are You"and under the national theme: "Remembering the National Archives in Development Planning".

The International Council on Archives (ICA) is an international archival body that was established on the 9th of June 1948, under the patronage of the UNESCO, with the charge to promote the preservation and use of records and documents in archives around the world and their protection, enhancement and advancement of the memory of the world; thereby, improving communication, education and information, while respecting cultural diversity;

And the Center for National Documents and Records Agency or the National Archives of the Republic of Liberia, which is a bonafide member institution of the ICA, was established by an Act of the Liberian Legislature in 1977 and officially enacted into law in 1978.