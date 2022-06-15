Liberia: House, Senate Adopt Joint Resolution Setting Date for Lofa Senatorial By-Election

Monrovia — The House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate have adopted a joint resolution setting a new date for the conduct of the Senatorial by-election in Lofa County.

The resolution code-named LEG-001/2022, mandates the National Elections Commission (NEC) to conduct the By-Election for the Lofa County Senatorial Seat on June 28, 2022.

Excerpt: "That in order for the citizens to exercise their constitutional franchise, June 28, 2022 shall be declared a Public Holiday in Lofa County, which respective County is to hold the By-Election, and that all public and private places, except hospitals and other medical institutions, are to remain closed from 6:00 Ante Meridian to 6:00 Post Meridian on the day of the By-Election."

The decision of the Legislature is in line with Article 37 of the Constitution of Liberia which states: "In the event of a vacancy in the Legislature caused by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, the presiding officer shall within 30 days notify the Elections Commission thereof. The Elections Commission shall not later than 90 days thereafter cause a by-election to be held; provided that where such vacancy occurs within ninety days prior to the holding general elections, the filling of the vacancy shall wait the holding of such general elections."

It also followed the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of the Unity Party (UP) and the All Liberian Party (ALP) that they can field candidates in the Lofa County Senatorial By-election.

The ruling paved the way for the conduct of the poll, which was first halted due to the legal wrangling between the remnants of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and the UP and ALP.

The by-election was created as a result of the final judgment of the Supreme Court of Liberia, which arose from the Bill of Information Proceedings, incapacitating Mr. Brownie J. Samukai, who was declared winner of the 2020 Senatorial poll. This led to a vacancy for the seat in the Liberian Senate.