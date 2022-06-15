Liberia: House, Senate Adopt Joint Resolution Setting Date for Lofa Senatorial By-Election

15 June 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — The House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate have adopted a joint resolution setting a new date for the conduct of the Senatorial by-election in Lofa County.

The resolution code-named LEG-001/2022, mandates the National Elections Commission (NEC) to conduct the By-Election for the Lofa County Senatorial Seat on June 28, 2022.

Excerpt: "That in order for the citizens to exercise their constitutional franchise, June 28, 2022 shall be declared a Public Holiday in Lofa County, which respective County is to hold the By-Election, and that all public and private places, except hospitals and other medical institutions, are to remain closed from 6:00 Ante Meridian to 6:00 Post Meridian on the day of the By-Election."

The decision of the Legislature is in line with Article 37 of the Constitution of Liberia which states: "In the event of a vacancy in the Legislature caused by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, the presiding officer shall within 30 days notify the Elections Commission thereof. The Elections Commission shall not later than 90 days thereafter cause a by-election to be held; provided that where such vacancy occurs within ninety days prior to the holding general elections, the filling of the vacancy shall wait the holding of such general elections."

It also followed the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of the Unity Party (UP) and the All Liberian Party (ALP) that they can field candidates in the Lofa County Senatorial By-election.

The ruling paved the way for the conduct of the poll, which was first halted due to the legal wrangling between the remnants of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and the UP and ALP.

The by-election was created as a result of the final judgment of the Supreme Court of Liberia, which arose from the Bill of Information Proceedings, incapacitating Mr. Brownie J. Samukai, who was declared winner of the 2020 Senatorial poll. This led to a vacancy for the seat in the Liberian Senate.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X