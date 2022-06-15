Liberia: House Endorses National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanisms Act

Monrovia — The Plenary of the House of Representatives has concurred with the Liberian Senate on the passage of an Act Amending Public Authorities Law of Liberia. The plenary decision was taken on Tuesday during its 30th day sitting.

The endorsement of the act by the House of Representatives was based on recommendations contained in a report from its Joint Committee on Judiciary, Ways, Means Finance and Development Planning, Public Account and Expenditure.

The new law seeks to establish the National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanisms (NCCRM).

According to the act, the establishment of the NCCRM will lead to the creation of an Early Warning Response Center with the aim of detecting, monitoring and reporting, and if need be, avert any activity, condition or situation which might have the tendency to ignite conflict;

The Early Warning Response Center shall, in addition to its core mandate vested in its reporting mechanism, have the power and authority to make regulations relative to its internal operations and interactions with domestic and external bodies, individuals and staff of the Center.

The act also called for the establishment of a Statutory Board of Directors of the NCCRM whose members shall be appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia consistent with

Section 4.3 of the Act. The Board, which shall be the governing body of the NCCRM, shall report to the President of the Republic of Liberia.