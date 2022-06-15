Gambia: Fisheries Minister Visits Majilac Fishing Investment

The minister of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters on Monday visited the Majilac Fishing Investment Company limited to get firsthand information about the Gambian own fishing company.

The visit was meant to get firsthand information from all institutions working in the fisheries sector to enhance development.

Speaking to journalists at the fishing company, Musa Drammeh, minister of Fisheries expressed impression of the Gambia's fishing company. "With what I heard from the fisheries observer and what I have seen on the ground, the company is doing very well."

He said the Fisheries Ministry will give maximum support to all Gambians who are investing in the fishing industry to enhance development in the sector.

He advised Gambian youth working in the fishery industry to be vigilant and to ensure foreign investors are exploitative in the sector.

Minister Drammeh tasked Fisheries observers to ensure investors in the industry sell their catch in the country, saying selling Gambian fish out of the country is unacceptable.

Omar Abdullah Jagne, CEO of Majilac Group, described the visiting of the minister to his company as encouraging. He said: "It is always encouraging if a citizen making scarifies and contributing to national development to be recognise by the executive and the particular minister."

Underlining the challenges Majilac Fishing Investment is facing, CEO Jagne said the company does not have skillful Gambians to operate the fishing troiler, noting he has employed foreign captains which he said is expensive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Gambia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Sometime it's better to employ Gambians who will stay longer with you and enhance your productivity," he said.

Meanwhile, the Gambian investor urged the government to train more youth on skills and development on the fishery sector to ensure they support local entrepreneurs on fisheries.

Alhagie Momodou Samateh, shareholder of Majilac Fishing Investment said: "The Gambia government is very supportive to the diaspora working in the Gambia and we encourage our brothers and sisters in the diaspora to come and invest in the Gambia."

He also appealed to the government to train Gambian youth skills in fisheries as well as support them with funds to purchase more fishing trailers.

These, he said, would increase the company's productivity and employ more people.

Awa Touti Jarju, a fish vendor working with the company, said: "This company is very beneficial to us. It is because of this company that we are selling fish."

In this regard, she called on the government to empower the company so that it continues assisting empowering youth and women.

Momodou A. Jallow, fisheries observer, said Majilac Fishing Investment is law abiding.

"This company is doing wonders. The government needs to encourage Gambians to invest in this sector rather than foreigners dominating the area because when they invest more in this sector, they send all their earnings back home."

He recommended for the company to employ more Gambian youth and women.