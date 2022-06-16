Nigeria: Ncdc Confirms 36 Monkeypox Cases in 15 States, FCT

A total of 36 confirmed cases of monkeypox and one death have so far been reported from 15 states and the FCT this year.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in its weekly situation report yesterday, said the death was reported in a 40-year-old patient who had underlying co-morbidity and was on immunosuppressive medications.

It said a total of 141 suspected cases of the disease were recorded in the country from January 1 to June 12.

The report said states that had recorded cases were Lagos (7), Adamawa (5), Delta (3), River (3), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Bayelsa (2), Edo (2), Imo (2), Plateau (2), Nasarawa (1), Niger (1), Oyo (1) and Ondo (1).

It also put the grand total of confirmed cases in the country for the first case in September 2017 to date at 262.

The NCDC said a monkeypox National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was on May 26 activated in response to the risk assessment conducted which put Nigeria at high risk for a monkeypox outbreak.

It said this was to improve the coordination of related preparedness/response activities across the country.