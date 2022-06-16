Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah, Winky D Square Up Again

It may have all started with the fans and for starters, it's either controversy or comparison, be it in sports or the arts sector.

Talk of the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate!

There is always something unique about stars that just makes them comparable, whether they like it or not.

Fans or supporters sometimes enjoy comparing the stars either for fun or just for the sake of it.

In Zimbabwean musical circles, there has been a long standing debate spurning for years now on who is the better artiste between Winky D and Jah Prayzah.

Never mind who ignited the debate, it's literally there.

Undeniably, Jah Prayzah and Winky D have stood the test of time in their respective musical careers.

But theirs is a life and death struggle probably not for wealth, but a title of being Zimbabwe's finest and most prominent musician.

Interestingly, over the years, the perceived rivalry has never been acknowledged by both camps which actually enjoy watering it down.

This coming weekend, Jah Prayzah and Winky D are set for a musical showdown at a hunting ground they are all familiar with after having last met in December 2020.

They will be performing live at Rainbow Towers courtesy of Gateway Stream Music. The show dubbed "Redefined Concert" will also see recently multi-award winning Nutty O joining the stage.

It will now be a battle of "three".

Who performs first and who does last, many fans should be wondering.

We cannot say adding Nutty O to the line-up is diluting the show, bearing in mind that he seems to be the man of the moment and having him on the list makes it even lekker.

In fact, it will also be a perfect test for Nutty O to prove if he can sustain his legacy after recently bagging the outstanding male musician and outstanding album at the National Arts Merit Awards.

He also bagged the Zimbabwe Music Awards best album and song of the year awards. Back to Jah Prayzah and Winky D music, talk of hit songs, live performances, consistency, lyrical content, creativity and even videos, both have mastered the art.

Their works speak for themselves, they are indeed household names in the country and beyond, but still, fans from either side of the camp will be there to judge them.

It is that time of the moment when the fan base is always divided on who is better between the two. Many are waiting to see what they are bringing on their playlist apart from choreography.

One thing for sure is that each time Jah Prayzah and Winky D meet, they know it won't be an easy walk since their legion of fans would expect nothing short of exceptional performances.

Contacted for comment, show organiser, Elton Kurima, said this was not a concert for competition between the two musicians.

"Maybe some are mistaking the concept to a competition," he said. "This is not a competition. We have been planning for this event sometime ago just that the Covid-19 pandemic affected it.

"We spoke with the artistes and they were happy to have the show and everything is going according to plan. We are also happy that the tickets are selling well."

Kurima added that radio personality Kudzayi Gwara (KVG) and Abisher Palmer will be the master of ceremony.

"The show will end at 10pm and it will be like one after the other," he said.

"The stage has already been set and we hope we are giving fans the value for their money."