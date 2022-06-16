Nigeria: Lagos Set for Maiden Super-Four Sitting Volleyball Tourney

16 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

Lagos State Volleyball Association in conjunction with the Lagos State Sports Commission has concluded arrangements to organise the maiden edition of the 'Super Four' Sitting-Volleyball Championship.

The event is scheduled to hold from June 17-18, 2022, at the National Stadium Indoor Sports Hall, Surulere, Lagos State.

According to the Chairman, Legacy Volleyball Club and Board Member of the Lagos State Volleyball Association, Mr. Kayode Ladele, the competition is aimed at promoting sitting volleyball just like other sports.

He added that the event seeks to build a formidable team that would represent the State at both national and international tournaments.

"Sitting-Volleyball is not a new game but it is only just finding its feet in Nigeria. The sport has been in existence for a long time.

"The sport requires almost the same techniques as the normal volleyball except that the game is played by the physically-challenged persons," he explained.

Ladele, therefore, maintained that the essence of the tournament is to encourage sporting activities among Nigeria's physically-challenged population.

He disclosed that an exhibition game was held last month to select players that will represent the State in the championship.

