Nigeria: With Over 43m Members, APC Won't Lose 2023 Polls - Adamu

16 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has boasted that the ruling party would not lose the 2023 elections with over 43 million membership strength.

The chairman stated this yesterday in Abuja, when he received the Ambassador of Poland to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska, in his office.

Adamu, in a statement by his Media Aide, Muhammed Lawal, said the party would conduct itself at the next elections according to international best practices.

"With the massive support the party enjoys from over 43 million Nigerians, there is no way the party will lose the 2023 elections," Adamu said.

He told the Ambassador that, because of the opportunities created by the APC, a woman emerged a gubernatorial candidate in conservative northern Nigeria, and therefore, called on Poland and the international community to show more understanding about Nigeria's challenges and electoral history.

Earlier, the Polish Ambassador said her country was interested in political developments within Nigeria and would like to see a peaceful transition to another president after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari ends next year.

Tarnawska said Poland looked forward to improved bilateral diplomatic relations between both countries, especially, improved economic relations.

