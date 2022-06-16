Nigeria: Attempted Kidnap - Witness to Testify Against Evans

Evans and his accomplice are alleged to have killed one Ngozi Chijioke and attempted to kidnap and kill Mr Obianodo.

An Ikeja Special Offences Court adjourned until Friday to hear the evidence of Vincent Obianodo, who the convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly called Evans, allegedly attempted to kidnap.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka for the attempted kidnap of Mr Obianodo.

The State Prosecution Counsel, Yusuf Sule, informed the court that the witness who was supposed to testify, could not come online.

He prayed the court to allow him to testify via zoom at the next adjourned date.

Mr Sule further argued that the testimony of the prosecution witness, the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), who was already in the box, could be expunged to bring in another witness.

NAN reports that the court had on March 11 ordered Evans to engage a lawyer before the next date of an adjournment or be ready to defend himself.

Frank Udeme, one of the co-defendants of Evans, had been sentenced to five years imprisonment on March 11.

Mr Udeme had pleaded guilty to selling firearms to Evans.

According to the prosecution, Evans and Mr Emeka committed the offence on August 27, 2013, at Third Avenue in Festac Town, Lagos.

Evans and his accomplice are alleged to have killed one Ngozi Chijioke and attempted to kidnap and kill Mr Obianodo.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sale and transfer of firearms over the attempted kidnap of Mr Obianodo.

Meanwhile, in a related case, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo ordered the second defendant to open his defence after the court rejected the submission of the new counsel to Evans, Amobi Nzelu, to postpone the trial.

Evans was standing trial along with Victor Aduba, an ex-soldier, for allegedly kidnapping a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu, and collecting a $420,000 ransom from his family.

Mr Nzelu had argued that he was new in the case and said he had appealed to the prosecution to give him a week after June 21.

"I am new in this matter, my Lord. I have spoken with the prosecutor and appealed to him to give me a week after June 21 to prepare myself," he said.

Mr Sule, however, urged the court to allow the case to continue on Friday, adding that Evans' sister had agreed to testify as the second defence witness.

"My lord, the first defendant has changed more than five counsels in this case. His sister has said she will come to court to testify. She can give her own testimony on Friday.

"The second defendant is ready to open his defence but the first defendant is the one delaying the case," he said.

Mrs Taiwo also adjourned the case until June 17 for the second defendant to open his defence.

NAN reports that Evans had on February 4 opened his defence and denied kidnapping Mr Ahamonu and

collecting $420,000 ransom from his family.

NAN also reports that the judge expressed dissatisfaction with the absence of the defendants on March 28, which stalled their trial.

Evans is facing four kidnapping charges at various high courts of Lagos State.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi on February 25, sentenced him and two others to life imprisonment for kidnapping Donatius Dunu, the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NAN)