Nigeria: Mother of Boy Allegedly Killed By Police Demands N200 Million

A police officer allegedly shot Mr Afolabi in the leg around 11:00 p.m. on April 3. He was then taken into custody where he died.

The mother of Seun Afolabi, who was allegedly killed by police officers in Osogbo, Osun State, has instituted a suit against the police seeking N200 million as reparation for the extra-judicial killing of her son.

His death sparked protests from youths and advocacy groups in the state capital, until the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olawale Olokode, called for calm and assured that justice would be served.

During a protest in respect of the slain boy, the police also shot a journalist while dispersing the crowd.

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Osogbo, the applicant, Ebun Afolabi, Seun's mother, prayed to the court to award her the sum of N200 million for damages.

The three respondents to the suit include the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector General of Police, and Tobi Timileyin, the officer accused of shooting Afolabi.

Mrs Afolabi also demanded that her son's Lexus ES 330 Car and iPhone 7, which were seized during the raid, be returned to her

According to the Motion of Notice filed on her behalf, she is also seeking "a declaration that the humiliation and degrading treatment meted out on the deceased before he was killed by the 3rd Respondent is illegal, unconstitutional and a gross violation of his right to dignity of the human person as guaranteed in Section 34 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Article 5 the African Charter on Human and People's Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act 2004.

"A declaration that the extra-judicial killing of Afolabi Abiola at Zone 10, Osogbo. Osun State on the 3rd of April, 2022 by the 3rd Respondent is illegal and unconstitutional as it violates the fundamental right of the deceased to life as guaranteed by Section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act 2004."