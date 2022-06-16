Nigeria: Navy Seizes Products Worth Over N1.9bn in 2 Weeks

Troops of the Nigerian Navy deployed for Operation Dakatar Da Barawo against crude oil theft, illegal refining sites (IRS) and illegal bunkering, have denied oil thieves of N1.991 billion worth of products between June1 and June 13, 2022.

A statement by the director of information at Naval Headquarters, Commodore A. Ayo-Vaughan, said three fibre boats and four tankers were seized.

He said the troops also discovered and deactivated 13 illegal refining sites, six reservoirs, 84 ovens and 107 storage tanks.

The troops also destroyed 21 storage pits and seized 1578000 litres of AGO with market price of N820 worth N1,293,960,000.00.

He said the troops also confiscated 2,226,000 (14,000 bbls) crude oil sold at $120 valued at N697,569,600.00.

He said "total value of products denied oil thieves equals N1,991,529,600.

In a breakdown, he said Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER in Rivers State on 1 June 2022 conducted a swamp buggy operation in some identified IRS during which 13 refining ovens, six reservoirs and two storage tanks were destroyed.

He said the team also handled appropriately two abandoned gas cylinders.

In a similar vein, NNS DELTA at Warri located and deactivated an IRS within a creek around Omadino Community in Warri South LGA of Delta State.