Rwanda: Kagame in UAE On Official Visit

15 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, June 15, arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an official visit during which he mourned the death of late President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa passed on May 13, and the UAE declared 40 days of mourning with flags at half-mast.

According to the office of the President, Kagame also held talks with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the current ruler of Abu Dhabi after paying his tributes.

The two leaders also discussed matters of bilateral between both countries.

Upon arrival, Kagame was received by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, the Emirati Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Rwanda's Ambassador to UAE, Emmanuel Hategeka.

Rwanda and UAE enjoy cordial cooperation in various sectors including logistics, trade, infrastructure, and tourism.

The recent Expo2020 Dubai, which started on October 1, 2021 and ended March 31, 2022, saw Rwandan Pavilion showcase the country to thousands of guests from all over the world.

akagina@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow kag_alice

Tags:Kagame

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X