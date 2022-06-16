Rwanda: Kagame in UAE On Official Visit

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, June 15, arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an official visit during which he mourned the death of late President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa passed on May 13, and the UAE declared 40 days of mourning with flags at half-mast.

According to the office of the President, Kagame also held talks with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the current ruler of Abu Dhabi after paying his tributes.

The two leaders also discussed matters of bilateral between both countries.

Upon arrival, Kagame was received by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, the Emirati Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Rwanda's Ambassador to UAE, Emmanuel Hategeka.

Rwanda and UAE enjoy cordial cooperation in various sectors including logistics, trade, infrastructure, and tourism.

The recent Expo2020 Dubai, which started on October 1, 2021 and ended March 31, 2022, saw Rwandan Pavilion showcase the country to thousands of guests from all over the world.

