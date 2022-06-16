Rwanda: Two Rwandan Female Players to Join Moroccan Club

16 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Two players of the women's national football team, Alice Kalimba and Claudine Itangishaka, are close to completing a move to Moroccan side Najah Souss.

Najah Souss is in Morocco's first division league. It is uncommon for female footballers in Rwanda to get clubs outside the country and many players will now be hoping Kalimba and Itangishaka open the doors for many more in the future.

Times Sport has learned, from different sources, that the players and the club have reached an agreement and what remains is signing contracts to formalize the transfer.

The club has also extended invitations to them so they can easily get travel visas to Morocco.

Kalimba is currently the team captain for former Rwandan champions Scandinavia, while Itangishaka plays for OCL City.

